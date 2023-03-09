Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 66,023 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,023 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.92 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

