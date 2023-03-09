Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,563 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth $94,194,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

