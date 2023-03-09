Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

LXP stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

