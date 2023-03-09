Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,013 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.7 %

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.