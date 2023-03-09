Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Director Philip A. Laskawy Sells 6,405 Shares

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

