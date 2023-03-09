Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $401,598.25 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hibbett Stock Performance
NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.
