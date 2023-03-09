Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $401,598.25 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Hibbett, Inc. has a one year low of $39.58 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 816.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,583 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,215,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

