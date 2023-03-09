High Note Wealth LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 89,865 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 151,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

