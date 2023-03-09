Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

HBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading

