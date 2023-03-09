Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,030 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,030 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,606 shares of company stock worth $2,209,131 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

