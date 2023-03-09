Insider Buying: Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Insider Purchases 230,000 Shares of Stock

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Rating) insider David Bryant purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$503,930.00 ($338,208.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03.

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

