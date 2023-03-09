Insider Selling: Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) CEO Sells 10,341 Shares of Stock

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,584.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,430.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 3.8 %

PLOW stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $807.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.