Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $428,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00.

PRVA opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

