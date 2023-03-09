Insider Selling: Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $57.60 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on THC shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

