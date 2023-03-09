inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

inTEST Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in inTEST by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

