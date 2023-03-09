Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.