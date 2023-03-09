iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

