iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

