Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Shares of JSVGF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.18.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Service Group (JSVGF)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.