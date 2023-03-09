Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Barclays

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of JSVGF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.18.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

