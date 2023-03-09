Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,788 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,533,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $211,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

AAPL stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.95.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.