Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,346,015.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $948,000.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

