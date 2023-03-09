Kevin Moffitt Sells 23,488 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ODP opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.03.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.
