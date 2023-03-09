Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,992 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kimball International by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball International by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 16.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KBAL. StockNews.com raised Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.