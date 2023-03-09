Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,442 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,323,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.0% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,155,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $269,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 867,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,065,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 20,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 579,265 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $137,589,000 after buying an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $253.70 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.