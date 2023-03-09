Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

