Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $49,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GAIN opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 69.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GAIN. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Insider Activity at Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Investment news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson purchased 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $51,107.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

