Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 745.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 55.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.