Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,093 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,598,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter valued at $14,481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $8,081,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the third quarter worth about $6,513,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,927,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Embecta Stock Performance

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

