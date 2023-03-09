Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,597 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADV. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 17.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 205,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Shares of ADV opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.52. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.