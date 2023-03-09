Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 671 Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

