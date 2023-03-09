Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,941,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 8,415.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

