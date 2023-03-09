Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 200,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 62.39% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Insider Activity

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $283,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,914.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

