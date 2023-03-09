Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $859.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

