Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $907.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $126.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.