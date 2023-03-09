Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,646,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,330,000 after purchasing an additional 623,060 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 223,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $72.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

