Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 327 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

