Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

