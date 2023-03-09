Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 25.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 937.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,159 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Village Farms International

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Village Farms International Stock Down 2.1 %

VFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

VFF opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Village Farms International Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

