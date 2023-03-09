Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,676 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 30.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 253,575 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WalkMe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,087 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WalkMe by 73.8% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 249,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.46% and a negative net margin of 37.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

