Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,685 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar purchased 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCCC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

