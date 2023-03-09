Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter worth $108,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Absolute Software by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $434.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.65. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also

