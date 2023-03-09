Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 90.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $112,687.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $294.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

