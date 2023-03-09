Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $29,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Trading Down 1.8 %

WU opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

