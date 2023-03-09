Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider G. Bridges Iv Hall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,777 shares of company stock worth $141,955. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI opened at $50.63 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $363.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.