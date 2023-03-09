Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 161.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,150 shares of company stock worth $2,406,876. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $101.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.