Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $30,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

CNO stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $433,187.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Featured Articles

