Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $31,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $56,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.6 %

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $25,069.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,460 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,357. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $15.52 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.