Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $33,000 in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 112.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 117.4% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,042,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,559,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

PBF Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

