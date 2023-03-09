Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Visteon by 126.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.
VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
