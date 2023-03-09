Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $41,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visteon by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Visteon by 126.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Visteon from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Visteon Stock Up 3.3 %

About Visteon

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $171.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.59. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.82 and a fifty-two week high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.82.

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

