Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $42,000 in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 195.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 50.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the period. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

NYSE:LEV opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The Lion Electric Company has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

