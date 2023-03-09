Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 154.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 138,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Yellow Stock Up 1.2 %
YELL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $136.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.83. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.