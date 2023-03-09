Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yellow by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yellow by 154.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 138,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yellow Stock Up 1.2 %

YELL opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $136.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.83. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

